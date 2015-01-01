Abstract

The aim was to explore the effectiveness of a tracing methodology combined with failure mode and effect analysis (FMEA) for managing falls in pregnant women during the perioperative period of interventional prenatal diagnosis. Using the tracing methodology, the process was evaluated and analyzed using FMEA after reviewing data, on-site interview, case tracking and on-site inspection, and improvement measures were proposed for the existing risk factors, and the fall-related quality indicators, satisfaction with fall-related health education, and risk priority number were compared before and after implementation. Effectiveness analysis for interventional prenatal diagnosis of perioperative maternal falls risk management resulted in a significant decrease in risk priority number (P <.01), a significant increase in the rate of correct fall risk identification and assessment, correct handover rate of pregnant women at risk of falls, correct intervention rate of pregnant women at high risk of falls, and effective coverage of falls-related health education (P <.01), a significant increase in satisfaction with falls-related health education (P <.001), and the incidence of falls among pregnant women decreased from 0.12% to 0%. The use of tracking methodology combined with FMEA can reduce the risk of perioperative maternal falls in interventional prenatal diagnosis and improve the safety of maternal visits.

