Abstract

The aim of the present study is to conduct a trauma and disability survey in amateur boxers and show the actual conditions of injuries based on the current situations. We have obtained 663 valid responses from male and female boxers. In the questionnaire survey who was carried out on a Web questionnaire form. The questions involve that Face Sheet (gender, height, weight, athletic experience, etc.) and prepared 10 questions about trauma and impairment, 7 questions with concussion or damage on head. and, set 11 self-evaluations, which the boxers assessed their boxing skills. The subjects include amateur boxers who are all high school students (15 years old) and retired boxers. We had analyzed relation between the skills and the injuries. And, main outcome was that make a measure to setting whether or not questionnaires have been knockout (KO) as a variable, we applied a method of multiple logistic regression analysis. Moreover, as for the group who got KO in the past, we have also applied multiple regression analysis by using stepwise regression to factors affecting numbers of symptoms. The number of hits they experienced was smaller in international tournament matches, and the odds rate for KO was 0.669. And, KO experience group was compared with non-KO experience group, and the factors influencing the number of severity symptoms were examined. As a result, 2 factors were selected what "Seriousness in practice" and "Fighting spirit in games". It might be possible that the relation between the experience of being KO and self-assessment of boxing performance.

