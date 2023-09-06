SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hilliard M, Parkhurst JT. Pediatr. Ann. 2023; 52(11): e422-e425.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Healio)

DOI

10.3928/19382359-20230906-05

PMID

37935394

Abstract

Suicidal thoughts and behavior are an increasing concern for youth. Pediatricians can prevent youth suicide through a stepwise process of screening, risk assessment, and safety planning incorporated into their practice. This article describes practical steps for pediatric clinicians to effectively detect and assess risks associated with suicidal thoughts and behaviors in youth while concurrently providing effective intervention. [Pediatr Ann. 2023;52(11):e422-e425.].


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print