Abstract

Suicidal thoughts and behavior are an increasing concern for youth. Pediatricians can prevent youth suicide through a stepwise process of screening, risk assessment, and safety planning incorporated into their practice. This article describes practical steps for pediatric clinicians to effectively detect and assess risks associated with suicidal thoughts and behaviors in youth while concurrently providing effective intervention. [Pediatr Ann. 2023;52(11):e422-e425.].

Language: en