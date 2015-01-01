Abstract

BACKGROUND: To prevent school injuries, thorough epidemiological data is an essential foundation. We aimed to investigate the characteristics of school injuries in Asia and explore risk factors for major trauma.



METHODS: This retrospective study was conducted in the participating centers of the Pan-Asian Trauma Outcome Study from October 2015 to December 2020. Subjects who reported "school" as the site of injury were included. Major trauma was defined as an Injury Severity Score (ISS) value of ≥16.



RESULTS: In total, 1305 injury cases (1.0% of 127,715 events) occurred at schools. Among these, 68.2% were children. Unintentional injuries were the leading cause and intentional injuries comprised 7.5% of the cohort. Major trauma accounted for 7.1% of those with documented ISS values. Multivariable regression revealed associations between major trauma and factors, including age, intention of injury (self-harm), type of injury (traffic injuries, falls), and body part injured (head, thorax, and abdomen). Twenty-two (1.7%) died, with six deaths related to self-harm. Females represented 28.4% of injuries but accounted for 40.9% of all deaths.



CONCLUSIONS: In Asia, injuries at schools affect a significant number of children. Although the incidence of injuries was higher in males, self-inflicted injuries and mortality cases were relatively higher in females. IMPACT: Epidemiological data and risk factors for major trauma resulting from school injuries in Asia are lacking. This study identified significant risk factors for major trauma occurring at schools, including age, intention of injury (self-harm), injury type (traffic injuries, falls), and body part injured (head, thoracic, and abdominal injuries). Although the incidence of injuries was higher in males, the incidence of self-harm injuries and mortality rates were higher in females. The results of this would make a significant contribution to the development of prevention strategies and relative policies concerning school injuries.

