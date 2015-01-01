Abstract

The Zero Suicide (ZS) model is a promising approach for preventing all suicides across health care settings. ZS provides guidelines for health care systems to implement best practices in suicide prevention. Patients with substance use disorders are at increased risk for suicide, but no known research has investigated how to integrate the ZS model into addiction treatment settings. This Open Forum encourages clinicians and researchers to integrate ZS into such settings and to study its feasibility and effectiveness. ZS integration into addiction treatment may improve both suicide and addiction outcomes, but additional research is needed.

