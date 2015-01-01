Abstract

Bi-directional pedestrian flow in corridors is a complex dynamic system due to the diversity in pedestrian psychological characteristics. Incorporating individual differences of pedestrians is vital for improving pedestrian flow models. However, due to the inherent complexity and variability of pedestrian movement, model parameter calibration remains challenging. Controlled experiments are needed to collect empirical pedestrian movement data under different environments. This enriches the database on pedestrian movement patterns and provides necessary support for improving pedestrian flow models. To address this issue, we conducted controlled experiments to quantify pedestrian heterogeneity by defining the direction of fuzzy visual field (DFVF). The DFVF incorporates various static and dynamic pedestrian factors. We used it to modify the traditional cellular automata model. This improved model simulates bi-directional pedestrian movements in the corridors, reproduces density-speed and density-volume relationships, and reveals self-organization phenomena. Furthermore, an analysis was conducted to examine the impacts of pedestrian density and facility spatial layout on evacuation time. Pedestrian interactions were also studied to uncover fundamental bi-directional flow properties. As pedestrian density increased, the evacuation time showed an exponential upward trend. Corridor length significantly impacts evacuation time, while increasing corridor width helps control it. As crowd density increases, pedestrian flows exhibit three distinct steady states: the strolling flow at low densities, directional separated flows at medium densities, and dynamic multi-lane flows at high densities. In summary, the modified cellular automata model successfully incorporates pedestrian heterogeneity and reveals intrinsic bi-directional pedestrian flow patterns. This study provides valuable insights for pedestrian facility design and optimizing pedestrian flow organization.

Language: en