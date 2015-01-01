Abstract

Motorbike spoke wheel injuries (SWIs) among children are a notable public health concern, especially in low and middle-income regions. The primary objective of this study is to comprehensively examine the patterns of motorbike spoke wheel injuries (SWIs) in children. Additionally, the study introduces a novel classification system for these injuries. The implementation of this classification system aims to streamline the management of SWIs, making it more efficient and facilitating the development of standardized treatment protocols. This prospective observational study was conducted in the Accident and Emergency Department from January 2019 to 2021. Children < 14 years of age of either gender with foot and ankle injury due to motorbike spoke wheels as passengers and presenting within 3 days were included. The motorbike SWI was assessed for its location and classified by a new classification as Class I, Soft tissue injury without skin loss; Class II, Skin loss of more than 1 cm without underlying tissue involvement; Class III, Skin loss with underlying tissue involvement, this class is further divided on basis of underlying soft-tissue involvement; Class IV: mangled foot/toe. Management plan and outcome were noted. In our study158 children suffering from SWI were registered with a mean age of 6.2 ± 5.4 years, 127 (80.37%) males and 31 (19.62%) females. Class I injury was seen in 18 (11.39%) patients, class II in 69 (43.67%), and class III in 68 (43.03%) patients. Class III injuries were further subcategorized as follows: IIIT (Tendon) injuries, which accounted for 32 cases (20.25%); IIIB (Bone) injuries, with 29 cases (18.35%); and IIINV (Neurovascular) injuries, identified in 7 cases (4.43%). Class IV injuries were observed in 3 (1.8%) children. The flap was needed in 33 (20.88%) patients. There were no complications like flap necrosis or graft rejection. In this current study, a new classification system specific for a motorbike SWI has been introduced along with its application on children presenting at tertiary care hospital's emergency department. The application of the proposed classification will enable universal management guidelines for SWIs, especially in the Ino-Pak region where SWIs are common.

Language: en