Min W, Wenfeng Y. Sci. Rep. 2023; 13(1): e19239.

10.1038/s41598-023-46761-1

37935818

Aiming at the problems of backward calibration method of smoke alarm, low production efficiency and difficult real-time monitoring, a digital twin system modeling and monitoring method of smoke alarm calibration is proposed. First, through the analysis of smoke alarm calibration requirements, the overall framework design of the digital twin calibration system for smoke alarm is proposed, and then the twin model of smoke box is constructed by running the digital twin five-dimensional model. The physical smoke box, geometric model, physical model, rule model and behavior model are introduced in detail; Then the communication system architecture, data acquisition and data mapping are used to construct the twin data model; Finally, the feasibility was verified by the calibration system of an enterprise. Through the system, the qualified rate of smoke alarm calibration was increased from 98 to 99.6%, and the repair rate of defective products was reduced by 1.6%.


Language: en
