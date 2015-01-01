Abstract

Pets are likely to be present in as many as 70 percent of domestic and family violence (DFV) cases, and the bond between victim-survivors and their animals can be particularly strong. Animals can also be victims of DFV, and concern for their animal's safety can cause victims to delay leaving their abusive situations. Programs like the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals New South Wales Domestic Violence Program, which provide temporary accommodation for pets, can enable victim-survivors and their children to plan their escape and access safety. This article evaluated the program using social return on investment methodology. Evidence on outcomes experienced by three stakeholder groups were collected from 15 stakeholder interviews and 37 program client questionnaires. Concern for their animals had caused 54 percent of clients to delay leaving their abusive situation, most for six months or more. Program clients, their children, and their animals experienced improved safety, mental health and well-being, and physical health because of the program. The alternative described by clients was often homelessness or living in their car. In total an estimated AUD$9.65 of social value was created for every AUD$1 invested into the program.

Language: en