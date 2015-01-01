|
Citation
Opara I, Weerakoon SM, Brooks Stephens JR, Choe T, Gunn JF, Thrasher SS. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
37933468
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Suicide rates among Black and Hispanic youth have been increasing over the past decade in the United States. The objective of this study was to identify risk factors for suicide ideation and attempt among Black and Hispanic youth in the United States using intersectionality theory and minority stress theory as a framework.
Language: en
Keywords
bullying; Black adolescents; dating violence; Hispanic adolescents; suicide ideation