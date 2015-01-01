SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Opara I, Weerakoon SM, Brooks Stephens JR, Choe T, Gunn JF, Thrasher SS. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

BACKGROUND: Suicide rates among Black and Hispanic youth have been increasing over the past decade in the United States. The objective of this study was to identify risk factors for suicide ideation and attempt among Black and Hispanic youth in the United States using intersectionality theory and minority stress theory as a framework.

METHODS: Data from the CDC Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System (YRBSS; 2015-2019) were analyzed and delimited to include only Black and Hispanic youth.

RESULTS: About 37% of the subsample identified as Black and 63% of the subsample identified as Hispanic; mean age was 16 years (SE = 0.02). Weighted multivariate logistic regressions were used to explore associations between suicide ideation and attempt, depressive symptoms, bullying, dating violence, and being threatened with a weapon. Black and Hispanic youth who had depressive symptoms, experienced bullying, dating violence, or threatened with a weapon all had increased odds of having suicide ideation and suicide attempt. Hispanic youth had the higher odds of suicide ideation and attempt than Black youth. Girls in the study also had elevated odds of suicide ideation.

CONCLUSION: This study adds to the literature on risk factors of suicide in Black and Hispanic youth and bringing to awareness the gender disparities in suicide ideation and attempt among youth.


bullying; Black adolescents; dating violence; Hispanic adolescents; suicide ideation

