Abstract

Falls can result in life-altering consequences for older adults, including extended recovery periods and compromised independence. Higher household income may mitigate the risk of falls by providing financial resources for mobility tools, addressing environmental hazards, needed supports, or buffer the impact of an initial fall on subsequent risk through assistance and care. Household income has not had a consistently observed association with falls in older adults however, a segmented association may exist so that associations are attenuated above a certain income threshold. This study utilized segmented negative binomial regression analysis to examine the association between household income and recurrent falls among (N=2,302) REGARDS cohort study participants recruited between 2003-2007. Income-fall association segments separated by changes in slopes were considered. Model results indicated a two-segment association between household income and recurrent falls in the past year. In the range below the breakpoint, household income was negatively associated with the rate of recurrent falls across all age groups examined; in a higher income range ($20,000-$50,000 to >$150,000) the association was attenuated (weaker negative trend) or reversed (positive trend). These findings point to potential benefits of ensuring incomes for lower income adults exceed the threshold to confer a reduced risk of recurrent falls.

