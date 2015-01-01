|
Blais E. Am. J. Public Health 2023; 113(12): 1238-1240.
37939333
In their article in this issue of AJPH (p. 1309), Karaye et al. assessed the impact of the New York Secure Ammunition and Firearms Enforcement Act (NY SAFE Act) on firearm-related suicide and homicide rates for the 1999 to 2019 period.1 Introduced in January 2013, the NY SAFE Act contains many provisions going beyond the general federal requirements, such as increased background checks before the purchase of a firearm and ammunition, prohibition of large-capacity magazines and some semiautomatic weapons, a red flag system, and safe storage conditions. The authors' results indicated that the NY SAFE Act was associated with a significant decrease in firearm-related homicides, whereas firearm-related suicides were not affected. Furthermore, the authors did not observe any substitution effect. Their findings suggest that multicomponent gun control laws can prevent firearm-related homicides.
