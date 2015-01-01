SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Solberg MA, Blair LM, Schlegel EC, Kurzer JAMJ. Am. J. Public Health 2023; 113(12): 1343-1351.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, American Public Health Association)

DOI

10.2105/AJPH.2023.307420

PMID

37939340

Abstract

OBJECTIVEs. To identify the prevalence of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) among sexual or gender minorities (SGMs) and examine the impact of ACEs on their health.

METHODS. We analyzed 2021 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS) data. Respondents from Arkansas, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, and Wisconsin completed modules on 10 individual ACEs, sexual orientation and gender identity, and health.

RESULTS. Among the 38 483 eligible respondents, 2329 (6.1%) identified as an SGM. SGMs reported higher ACE prevalence than did their non-SGM counterparts. ACEs partially attenuated relationships between SGMs and a higher risk for depression, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, electronic nicotine delivery system use, and cannabis use.

CONCLUSIONS. Evaluating and better understanding the ACE and health outcome relationship among SGMs should be prioritized. Targeted interventions are needed to mitigate the impact of ACE-associated sequelae in this population. (Am J Public Health. 2023;113(12):1343-1351. https://doi.org/10.2105/AJPH.2023.307420).


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print