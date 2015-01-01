Abstract

OBJECTIVEs. To identify the prevalence of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) among sexual or gender minorities (SGMs) and examine the impact of ACEs on their health.



METHODS. We analyzed 2021 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS) data. Respondents from Arkansas, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, and Wisconsin completed modules on 10 individual ACEs, sexual orientation and gender identity, and health.



RESULTS. Among the 38 483 eligible respondents, 2329 (6.1%) identified as an SGM. SGMs reported higher ACE prevalence than did their non-SGM counterparts. ACEs partially attenuated relationships between SGMs and a higher risk for depression, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, electronic nicotine delivery system use, and cannabis use.



CONCLUSIONS. Evaluating and better understanding the ACE and health outcome relationship among SGMs should be prioritized. Targeted interventions are needed to mitigate the impact of ACE-associated sequelae in this population. (Am J Public Health. 2023;113(12):1343-1351. https://doi.org/10.2105/AJPH.2023.307420).

Language: en