Abstract

A 45-year-old man attended to a warehouse fire involving burning plastic, without wearing full protective equipment. He subsequently presented to hospital with shortness of breath and his trachea was intubated for airway protection due to initial concerns of inhalational injury. However, a post-intubation bronchoscopy was normal. The patient's serum lactate level was normal on admission but was increased when measured 14 h after the initial event and accompanied by a metabolic acidosis. Transdermal cyanide poisoning was suspected given this delayed biochemical presentation and the absence of another apparent cause. A handheld chemical detector detected a high level of toxins on the patient's skin. Clinical improvement was not observed after the first dose of intravenous hydroxocobalamin, which was administered before full body decontamination. After decontamination and the administration of a second dose of hydroxocobalamin, the patient's acid-base status rapidly improved and serum lactate level returned to normal. Clinicians should have a high index of suspicion for transdermal cyanide poisoning in patients presenting after exposure to a fire.

