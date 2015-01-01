|
Citation
|
Nabavi H, Mehdizadeh S, Shum LC, Flint AJ, Mansfield A, Taati B, Iaboni A. BMC Geriatr. 2023; 23(1): e723.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37940854
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Older adults with dementia living in long-term care (LTC) have high rates of hospitalization. Two common causes of unplanned hospital visits for LTC residents are deterioration in health status and falls. Early detection of health deterioration or increasing falls risk may present an opportunity to intervene and prevent hospitalization. There is some evidence that impairments in older adults' gait, such as reduced gait speed, increased variability, and poor balance may be associated with hospitalization. However, it is not clear whether changes in gait are observable and measurable before an unplanned hospital visit and whether these changes persist after the acute medical issue has been resolved. The objective of this study was to examine gait changes before and after an unplanned acute care hospital visit in people with dementia.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Hospitalization; Falls; Computer vision; Longitudinal analysis; Nursing homes; Walking patterns