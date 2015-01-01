Abstract

BACKGROUND: Older adults with dementia living in long-term care (LTC) have high rates of hospitalization. Two common causes of unplanned hospital visits for LTC residents are deterioration in health status and falls. Early detection of health deterioration or increasing falls risk may present an opportunity to intervene and prevent hospitalization. There is some evidence that impairments in older adults' gait, such as reduced gait speed, increased variability, and poor balance may be associated with hospitalization. However, it is not clear whether changes in gait are observable and measurable before an unplanned hospital visit and whether these changes persist after the acute medical issue has been resolved. The objective of this study was to examine gait changes before and after an unplanned acute care hospital visit in people with dementia.



METHODS: We performed a secondary analysis of quantitative gait measures extracted from videos of natural gait captured over time on a dementia care unit and collected information about unplanned hospitalization from health records.



RESULTS: Gait changes in study participants before hospital visits were characterized by decreasing stability and step length, and increasing step variability, although these changes were also observed in participants without hospital visits. In an age and sex-adjusted mixed effects model, gait speed and step length declined more quickly in those with a hospital visit compared to those without.



CONCLUSIONS: These results provide preliminary evidence that clinically meaningful longitudinal gait changes may be captured by repeated non-invasive gait monitoring, although a larger study is needed to identify changes specific to future medical events.

Language: en