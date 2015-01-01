|
Ascenção R, Nogueira P, Sampaio F, Henriques A, Costa A. BMC Health Serv. Res. 2023; 23(1): e1222.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
37940971
BACKGROUND: Adverse drug reactions (ADR), both preventable and non-preventable, are frequent and pose a significant burden. This study aimed to produce up-to-date estimates for ADR rates in hospitals, in Portugal, from 2010 to 2018. In addition, it explores possible pitfalls when crosswalking between ICD-9-CM and ICD-10-CM code sets for ADR identification.
Language: en
Poisoning; Drug-related side effects and adverse reactions; Hospital information systems; International classification of diseases; Medical errors; Portugal