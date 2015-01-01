|
Gong Y, Li Q, Li J, Wang X, Jiang W, Zhao W. BMC Psychol. 2023; 11(1): e382.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
37941040
BACKGROUND: Adolescent aggression has long been of interest to researchers. However, few studies have examined the influencing factors and mechanisms of aggression among violent juvenile offenders. This study tests a moderated mediation model with Chinese male violent juvenile offenders as subjects. Specifically, it explores the relationship between early adversity and aggression, as well as the mechanisms of life history strategy and meaning in life in this relationship.
Language: en
Aggression; Chinese male violent juvenile offenders; Early adversity; Life history strategy; Meaning in life; Moderated mediation model