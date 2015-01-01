|
Bilodeau J, Quesnel-Vallée A, Poder T. BMC Public Health 2023; 23(1): e2181.
BACKGROUND: Work-related stressors and work-family conflict are important social determinants of mental health. While the impact of these stressors on parents' mental health is well documented, we know comparatively less about their impact on children's mental health. Furthermore, though the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly altered these stressors, particularly with the increase in teleworking, major knowledge gaps persist regarding the association between parents' stressors and perceived parental concern for their children's mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on the stress contagion perspective, this study tests (1) the mediating role of parents' depressive symptoms with parental concern for their children's mental health, and (2) whether these associations vary depending on whether parents had the opportunity to engage in telework.
Child; Children; Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Mental health; Depressive symptoms; Pandemics; *COVID-19/epidemiology; *Mental Health; Depression/epidemiology/psychology; Family Conflict; Parents/psychology; Teleworking; Work stressors; Work-family conflict