Abstract

BACKGROUND: Surfers play a critical role in coastal drowning prevention, conservatively estimated to make as many rescues as beach lifeguards. The Surfer Rescue 24/7 (SR24/7) program is a coastal safety intervention in Australia and New Zealand that teaches surfers safe rescue skills and promotes prevention activities. This multi-part, mixed-methods study aimed to evaluate the impact of the SR24/7 program.



METHODS: The study consisted of three parts employing quantitative and qualitative methods: a retrospective survey of course participants, in-depth interviews with course participants who had conducted rescues, and an analysis of self-reported skills confidence ratings before and after the program.



RESULTS: Triangulated results from the three study components indicated that after the course, participants exhibited high levels of satisfaction with their experience in the program and would encourage others to attend, were more observant and aware of safety concerns while surfing, had a better understanding of ocean conditions and hazards, learned new rescue techniques and skills, grasped important course concepts related to their own personal safety, and improved their confidence in responding to an emergency situation. Several participants had conducted rescues in real life and indicated that the course was effective in providing them with the baseline knowledge and skills to keep safe while helping others in the ocean. This study also provides new insight on the role of surfers in coastal safety, specifically that surfers are engaged in a range of prevention activities before rescue is required.



CONCLUSIONS: Despite persistent challenges in combating coastal drowning rates, the SR24/7 program is an effective intervention that helps save lives. Importantly, this study provides evidence that the course successfully equips surfers with techniques to act responsibly and safely. Expanding coastal safety focus and resources towards surfers, an often-overlooked demographic in beach safety strategies, could substantially enhance community-level capacity to prevent and respond to ocean emergencies.

