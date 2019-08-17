|
Citation
Timberlake DS, Bruckner TA, Pechmann C, Soroosh AJ, Simard BJ, Padon AA, Silver LD. Cannabis Cannabinoid Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
DOI
PMID
37939267
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: The 2019 outbreak of e-cigarette or vaping product use-associated lung injury (EVALI) is believed to have been caused by vitamin E acetate, an additive used in some cannabis vaporizer products. Previous studies have primarily focused on changes in sales of electronic nicotine delivery systems following the initial advisory issued by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on August 17, 2019. The present study is intended to examine variation by age groups in sales of regulated cannabis vape products in the state of California before, during, and after the outbreak.
Language: en
Keywords
cannabis vape; ENDS; lung injuries (EVALI); sales; time series analysis