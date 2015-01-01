Abstract

BACKGROUND: Research has consistently found poorer outcomes in adolescents who have been exposed to early interpersonal adversities, especially those in out-of-home placements. The presence of mental health problems also contributes to the perception of a more negative group climate and peer interactions through cascading effects.



OBJECTIVE: To analyze the sequential relationships between exposure to adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), trauma-related symptoms, psychological maladjustment, and the perception of group climate and peer interactions. In addition, the study analyzes the mediating role of trauma-related symptoms and psychological maladjustment. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: The sample comprised 161 adolescents in out-of-home care (46.6 % males, 49.7 % females, 3.7 % non-binary), aged 12-18 (M = 15.22, SD = 1.59) from 24 residential facilities in Spain.



METHODS: This study is part of the VRINEP project. Group care workers reported about ACEs and trauma-related symptoms through online questionnaires, whereas adolescents self-reported about psychological maladjustment, group climate, and peer interactions.



RESULTS: Differential associations between ACEs with trauma-related symptoms and internalizing problems were found. The relationship between certain ACEs and externalizing problems was fully mediated by trauma-related symptoms. Likewise, psychological maladjustment was related to a more negative perception of the group climate and peer interactions. Although trauma-related symptoms were not directly associated with the perception of the residential environment, they were indirectly associated with peer relational aggression through externalizing problems.



CONCLUSIONS: Mental health has a significant impact on the perception of the group climate and peer interactions among adolescents in residential care who have been exposed to ACEs.

Language: en