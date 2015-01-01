|
Lantto R, Lindkvist RM, Jungert T, Westling S, Landgren K. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry Ment. Health 2023; 17(1): e127.
37941021
BACKGROUND: Brief Admission by self-referral is a preventive intervention here intended for individuals who recurrently self-harm and have a history of contact with emergency psychiatric services. Individuals with access to Brief Admission are empowered to self-admit to inpatient care for up to three days per stay and are encouraged to do so before experiencing crisis. Brief Admission was implemented relatively recently in child and adolescent psychiatric settings in Sweden. The purpose of this study was to phenomenologically explore the lived experience of parents whose teenagers, who recurrently self-harm and experience suicidal thoughts, use Brief Admissions.
Language: en
Prevention; Adolescents; Parents; Self-harm; Suicidal ideation; Brief Admission; Phenomenology; Qualitative research; Self-admission; Self-referral