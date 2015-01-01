Abstract

Development of medical countermeasures (MCM) to mitigate and/or treat the pulmonary complications associated with exposure to chemical, radiological, and/or nuclear weapons is a United States (U.S.) national public health preparedness posture priority. Pulmonary exposure to either sulfur mustard vapor or radiation causes oxidative damage, vascular injury, hyperinflammation, and pro-fibrotic signaling cascades that lead to life-threatening and potentially debilitating lung disease. There is no MCM currently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to mitigate and/or treat lung injury caused by sulfur mustard or radiation exposure. Thus, there remains a major unmet public health need for development of threat-agnostic, host-directed therapeutics that target common pathophysiological mechanisms underlying the progression of acute and/or late lung injury independent of the etiology of disease. This review describes the clinical manifestations and underlying mechanisms of sulfur mustard and radiation-induced lung injury and regulatory considerations for MCM development under the non-traditional Animal Rule pathway.

