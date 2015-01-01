Abstract

The authors present the case of a 61-year-old man found dead in an agricultural plot. The first investigation of the scene revealed the corpse laid face up in a spot of partially dried blood, next to an olive tree. His face, arms, legs, and abdomen showed signs of severe contusion and laceration of dogs' bite wounds. Next to the victim, an olives bin had been found overturned on the ground. A multi-disciplinary approach, including crime scene analysis, autopsy findings, veterinary animals review, odontologist bite mark study, and forensic genetics DNA correlations, was performed. The present case is a documented watchdogs lethal pack attack and provides an example of how to recognize the more active participants thanks to their odontological alterations. It could be considered the first described dog pack attack case solved by dysgnathia alteration. Comparisons between the dental casts obtained from the dogs and the inflicted wounds were made, resulting in positive correlations between the injuries and the dental arches from two of the six involved dogs, thanks to dental abnormalities and DNA founding. The victim's clothes were also compared with the dogs' dental casts, confirming that they were the most active participants during the pack attack. Dogs' DNA was finally matched with saliva traces found on victim's clothes and skin bite marks.

