|
Citation
|
Petrus CF, Mohd Salleh Sahimi H, Midin M, Lim JTY. Front. Psychiatry 2023; 14: e1243015.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37937231
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Mental health stigma (MHS) has been a pervasive social issue and a significant barrier to treatment seeking behavior. The treatment pathways and outcomes for people with mental illness, specifically those with recurrent suicidal ideations and attempts have been influenced by how MHS was experienced in clinical practice.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mental health; emergency department; suicide; stigma; suicide-related behavior