Kvillemo P, Gripenberg J, Strandberg AK, Elgan TH. Front. Sports Act. Living 2023; 5: e1251531.
INTRODUCTION: The use of anabolic androgenic steroids among recreational athletes has received growing attention in recent decades. Several countries have implemented bans on doping; however, recreational athletes and other subpopulations continue to use doping substances. Recognizing that the police play a crucial role in preventing the use and dealing of doping substances in Sweden, efforts have been made to intensify police interventions and enhance collaboration with other key actors. This study examined police officers' perceptions of doping as defined in Swedish law, related problems, and suggestions for effective prevention of doping in the society.
public health; substance use; anabolic androgenic steroids; multi-component program; police intervention; recreational athletes