Abstract

Computer vision can provide upcoming walking environment information for lower limb-assisted robots, thus enabling more accurate and robust decisions for highlevel control. However, existing computer vision systems in lower extremity devices are still limited by the disturbances present in the human-machine-environment interaction that prevent optimal performance. In this paper, we propose a gimbal-based terrain classification system that can be adapted to different lower limb movements, different walking speeds and gait phases. We use linear active disturbance rejection controller to realize fast response and antidisturbance control of the gimbal, which allows computer vision to continuously and stably focus on the desired field of view angle during lower limb motion interaction. In terms of classification algorithm, we deployed a lightweight MobileNetV2 model in an embedded vision module for real-time and highly accurate inference performance. By using the proposed terrain classification system, it can provide the ability to classify and predict terrain independent of mounting position (thighs and shanks), gait phase and walking speed. This also makes our system applicable to subjects with different physical conditions (e.g., able-bodied subjects and individuals with transfemoral amputation) without tuning the parameters, which will contribute to the plug-and-play functionality of terrain classification. Finally, our approach is promising to improve the adaptability of lower limb assisted robots in complex terrain, allowing the wearer to walk more safely.

