Abstract

BACKGROUND: It has been pointed out that eye-level greenery streetscape promotes leisure walking which is known to be a health -positive physical activity. Most previous studies have focused on the total amount of greenery in the eye-level streetscape to investigate its association with walking behaviour. While it is acknowledged that taller trees contribute to greener environments, providing enhanced physical and psychological comfort compared to lawns and shrubs, the examination of streetscape metrics specifically focused on greenery height remains largely unexplored. Therefore, this study examined the relationship between objective indicators of street greenery categorized by height from a pedestrian viewpoint and leisure walking time.



METHODS: We created streetscape indices of street greenery using Google Street View Images at 50-m intervals in an urban area in Sendai City, Japan. The indices were classified into four ranges according to the latitude of the virtual hemisphere centred on the viewer. We then investigated their relationship to self-reported leisure walking.



RESULTS: Positive associations were identified between the street greenery in higher positions and leisure walking time, while there was no significant association between the greenery in lower positions.



CONCLUSION: The findings indicated that streets with rich greenery in high positions may promote residents' leisure walking, indicating that greenery in higher positions contributes to thermally comfortable and aesthetic streetscapes, thus promoting leisure walking. Increasing the amount of greenery in higher positions may encourage residents to increase the time spent leisure walking.

