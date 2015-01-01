|
Sakamoto S, Kogure M, Hanibuchi T, Nakaya N, Hozawa A, Nakaya T. Int. J. Health Geogr. 2023; 22(1): e29.
37940988
BACKGROUND: It has been pointed out that eye-level greenery streetscape promotes leisure walking which is known to be a health -positive physical activity. Most previous studies have focused on the total amount of greenery in the eye-level streetscape to investigate its association with walking behaviour. While it is acknowledged that taller trees contribute to greener environments, providing enhanced physical and psychological comfort compared to lawns and shrubs, the examination of streetscape metrics specifically focused on greenery height remains largely unexplored. Therefore, this study examined the relationship between objective indicators of street greenery categorized by height from a pedestrian viewpoint and leisure walking time.
Google Street View (GSV); Leisure walking; Shade; Street greenery; Walking behaviour