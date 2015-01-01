Abstract

The aim of this study was to assess space-time clustering of suicide in Argentina between 2017 and 2020. A spatio-temporal scan statistic using a space-time permutation model was employed to retrospectively detect clusters of total suicides by sex and by age group. From 2017 to 2020, six statistically significant spatio-temporal clusters were identified in Argentina with either more or less suicides than expected. Two clusters extended from May 2019 to July and September 2020, while the remaining four clusters were detected only during 2020. The start of the COVID-19 pandemic seems to have changed the spatio-temporal patterns of suicide in Argentina. Despite the national decrease in the number of suicides during 2020 compared to previous years, the spatio-temporal analysis revealed both areas with decreases and increases in suicide. This heterogeneous scenario highlights the need for the study of local effects behind the emergence of these spatio-temporal suicide clusters.

