Abstract

Evidence suggests that farm workers represent a high-risk population for the development of depression. The aim of the study was to clarify the association between pesticide exposure/poisoning and depression. The Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analysis were conducted in this systematic review and meta-analysis. Relevant studies were included through searching in PubMed, Scopus, Web of Science, ProQuest, CINAHL and pre-print services databases. A total of eight studies were included. A positive but non-significant association was observed between pesticide use and depression (OR = 1.123; 95% CI, 0.932-1.354, p-value = .221) while a significant positive association was observed between pesticide poisoning and depression (OR = 2.942; 95% CI, 1.791-4.831, p-value <.001). The present meta-analysis suggested clearly a significant positive association between pesticide poisoning and depression, confirming the hypothesis that pesticide poisoning is a risk factor of depression. It also revealed positive, yet non-significant association, between pesticide exposure and depression, a finding that enhances recent research but requires to be further supported by future cohort studies, including socioeconomic factors and biomarkers of depression.

