Abstract

Foot injuries have been a problem among Thai farmers for a long time. The sowing process is one of the high-risk processes because farmers have to walk in the field to spray rice seed without footwear. Literature review showed that cuts from stepping on sharp material or snail shells were major sources of injury. Traditional footwear such as Ninja shoes or cloth socks have raised the questions regarding their ability in protection from such injuries. This study investigates using Neoprene diving boots to protect from foot injuries during the rice sowing process. The sample from this study were farmers from Sena District, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province, Thailand. 29 farmer wearing Neoprene diving boots, 7 farmers wearing traditional Ninja shoes, and 19 farmers wearing cloth socks were asked to work in the sowing process and interviewed about any foot injuries that may have occurred. The statistical test showed there were no significant differences in characteristics among each group of farmers, except for work experience. The result show that there were no foot injuries in farmers wearing Neoprene diving boots, whereas 73% of farmers wearing Ninja shoes, and 14% of farmers wearing cloth socks still had foot injuries. Most injuries were alaceration that were caused by the golden apple snail. The satisfaction survey showed that farmers were satisfied and strongly satisfied with all of the aesthetics, utilization, and functionality factors. This study suggested that the Neoprene diving boots can be recommended for farmers to use as safeguarding against foot injuries in the rice sowing process.

