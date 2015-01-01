Abstract

BACKGROUND: Little is known about polydrug use among Latino seasonal farmworkers. This cross-sectional study with male Latino seasonal workers (LSWs) living in South Florida categorized distinct classes of drug use, and then characterized each drug use typology by demographic, structural, and psychological factors.



METHODS: 125 male LSWs were recruited during community events using convenience sampling between July 2019-March 2020. Latent class analysis was conducted by leveraging measures of self-reported use of nine drugs in the past year (sedatives, cannabis, stimulants, heroin, opioids, cocaine, PCP, hallucinogens, and inhalants). Correlates of latent class membership were examined using 3-step categorical latent variable logistic regression. Analyses were performed using Mplus version 8 and SAS 9.4.



RESULTS: Four drug use classes were identified, male LSWs who exhibited: 1) use of illegal opioids only (n = 32); 2) concurrent cannabis and cocaine use (n = 75); 3) concurrent sedative and cannabis use (n = 13); and 4) high concurrent drug use (n = 5). 84.7% of the sample reported use of at least one drug in the past 12 months. LSWs who identified as White and were married or in a stable relationship were likely to only use illegal opioids. LSWs with less than high school education and self-reported good to excellent health were more likely to use cannabis and cocaine. Men with moderate to severe anxiety and self-reported bad health were classified as engaging in sedative and cannabis co-use. Survivors of physical abuse were more commonly classified as people using high concurrent substances relative to non-abused men among the four classes.



CONCLUSIONS: This pilot study suggests the presence of heterogeneity in polydrug use classes among LSWs in South Florida.

