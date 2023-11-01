Abstract

The American Medical Association (AMA) has engaged in a longitudinal campaign against 'scope creep' in other healthcare professions, characterized as a threat to patient safety. However, arguments made by the organization regarding the lack of training and ability of pharmacists to engage in services beyond dispensing fail to accurately characterize our value. The expansion of pharmacist scope of practice has support across much of the healthcare community, and is further reinforced by ample scientific evidence. Additionally, already existing models of expanded scope are available in many states and several other countries. Now, more than ever, professional organizations within medicine and pharmacy should focus their efforts on solving a myriad of pressing issues for healthcare workers, as opposed to engaging in turf battles.

