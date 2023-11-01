SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Covvey JR. J. Am. Pharm. Assoc. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, American Pharmacists Association)

DOI

10.1016/j.japh.2023.11.003

PMID

37940097

Abstract

The American Medical Association (AMA) has engaged in a longitudinal campaign against 'scope creep' in other healthcare professions, characterized as a threat to patient safety. However, arguments made by the organization regarding the lack of training and ability of pharmacists to engage in services beyond dispensing fail to accurately characterize our value. The expansion of pharmacist scope of practice has support across much of the healthcare community, and is further reinforced by ample scientific evidence. Additionally, already existing models of expanded scope are available in many states and several other countries. Now, more than ever, professional organizations within medicine and pharmacy should focus their efforts on solving a myriad of pressing issues for healthcare workers, as opposed to engaging in turf battles.


Language: en

Keywords

interdisciplinary communication; interprofessional education; interprofessional relations

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print