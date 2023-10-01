Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Parkinson's disease (PD) is a chronic neurodegenerative disorder. Falls are common in patients with PD and can lead to disability, bedridden status, and death. The mechanisms of falls induced by symptoms of PD have not been fully clarified. We investigated the association between falls and nonmotor symptoms in PD patients.



METHODS: A total of 361 patients with Parkinson's disease were included. Whether the patients had fallen in the past half a year was recorded. Nonmotor symptoms were assessed by 30 items from the nonmotor symptom questionnaire (NMS Quest), Parkinson's Disease Sleep Scale (PDSS), Hamilton Depression Scale (HAMD), Hamilton Anxiety Scale (HAMA), and Montreal Cognitive Assessment Scale (MOCA).



RESULTS: A total of 63 patients experienced falls in the past six months, with an incidence of 17.5%. The patients with falls were elderly, had severe motor symptoms and disease severity, and the proportion of diabetic patients who experienced falls was higher. Adjusted for the above factors, the results showed that patients with falls had higher PD-NMS, HAMD and HAMA scores, but there was no significant difference in the total score and subscores of the MoCA scale between the two groups. The risk factors related to falling included age, history of diabetes, depression (HAMD), HAMD cognitive impairment, NMS urinary tract and NMS postural hypotension.



CONCLUSIONS: Falls were a common symptom in patients with PD and were not only related to motor symptoms but also closely related to nonmotor symptoms. urinary tract symptoms, postural hypotension, depression and HAMD cognitive impairment were risk factors related to falling in patients with PD.

