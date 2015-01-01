Abstract

Hip fractures are a very common injury in the elderly population associated with an increased mortality rate. Currently, more and more elderly patients are diagnosed with dementia. Demented patients are more prone to falls and hip fractures compared to the general population because of conditions related to their disease such as instability, osteoporosis, poor muscle control and weakness. The coexistence of dementia and hip fractures is a difficult situation for both the patients and the treating physicians because of postoperative complications in this frail subgroup of patients and their inability to stand up and walk. To enhance the literature, we reviewed published studies of hip fracture patients suffering from dementia to discuss why they have more frequent hip fractures, to review their associated in-hospital complications, and to emphasize on their postoperative management to be able to reach the pre-injury activity level and optimal quality of life.

Language: en