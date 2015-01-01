Abstract

Effective communication is especially important in the wearable robots (WRs) community, which encloses a great variety of devices across different application domains, e.g., healthcare, occupational, and consumer. In this paper we present a vocabulary of terms with the aim to create a common understanding of terms and concepts among the different fields of expertise relevant in the WRs community. Our goal is to develop shared documentation that could serve as a reference to facilitate the use of accepted definitions in the field. The presented vocabulary is the result of different focus group discussions among experts in the field. The resulting document was then validated by presenting it to the WR community through an online survey. The results of the survey highlight a strong agreement in terms of acceptance of the vocabulary, its usefulness, and applicability of the proposed definitions as well as an overall appreciation for its purpose and target. This work represents a pilot study providing unique material for the WR community, encouraging the use of shared agreed definitions. The reported version of the vocabulary has been made available as a live document in a github repository, for public commenting and further improvements.

Language: en