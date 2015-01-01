Abstract

Community-based research has found racial differences in suicide attempts for Black and White men and in how men are treated after a suicide attempt; however, prison-based research has largely not explored such differences. This study examined racial differences in the circumstances of incarcerated men's suicide attempts and investigated health care disparities in staff responses to these suicide attempts. With administrative data from three state prisons over a 5-year period, we conducted a latent class analysis to explore patterns of suicide attempts for 207 incarcerated men. We examined race as a predictor of class membership. Black men were more likely than White men to use a method of hanging/suffocation for attempting suicide, and they were also commonly subjected to segregation when they attempted suicide. Black men were less likely to receive health care post-attempt than White men. Given the findings of this study, several key researches, practices, and policy directions are needed to prevent suicide and promote the health and well-being of incarcerated men, particularly incarcerated Black men.

