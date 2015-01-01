Abstract

BACKGROUND: Half of all reported violent incidents in health care settings occur in the emergency department (ED) placing all staff members at risk. However, research typically does not include all ED work groups or validated measures beyond nurses and physicians.



OBJECTIVE: The aims of this study were to (a) validate an established instrument measuring perceptions of causes of violence and attitudes toward managing violence within an inclusive workforce sample; and (b) explore variation in perceptions, attitudes, and incidence of violence and safety to inform a violence prevention program.



METHODS: This is an investigator-initiated single-site cross-sectional survey design assessing the psychometric properties of the Management of Aggression and Violence Attitude Scale (MAVAS) within a convenience sample (n = 134). Construct validity was assessed using exploratory factor analysis and reliability was evaluated by the Cronbach's α estimation. Descriptive, correlational, and inferential estimates explored differences in perceptions, attitudes, and incidence of violence and safety.



RESULTS: Exploratory factor analysis indicated validity of the MAVAS with a seven-factor model. Its internal consistency was satisfactory overall (Cronbach's α= 0.87) and across all subscales (Cronbach's α values = 0.52-0.80). Significant variation in incidence of physical assault, perceptions of safety, and causes of violence was found between work groups.



CONCLUSIONS: The MAVAS is a valid and reliable tool to measure ED staff members' perceptions of causes of violence and attitudes toward managing violence. In addition, it can inform training according to differences in work group learner needs.

