Abstract

BACKGROUND: Early identification and treatment of alcohol misuse among trauma patients is the standard of care for trauma centers. Yet, trauma programs face significant barriers in adherence to sustained alcohol misuse screening.



OBJECTIVE: This study aims to evaluate the impact of a rounding tool and clinical champion on screening, brief intervention, and referral to treatment compliance rates for alcohol use disorder in trauma patients.



METHODS: This is a single-center, retrospective cohort design measuring the impact of a nursing rounding tool and clinical champion on screening, brief intervention, and referral to treatment for alcohol use disorder in trauma patients older than 14 years. Retrospective reviews were conducted over a 5-year period from 2017 to 2021 for all admitted trauma patients as defined by the National Trauma Data Standard.



RESULTS: More than 5,000 trauma patients were included during the study period. The nurses' rounding tool and clinical champion intervention led to an increase in the alcohol use disorder screening rate from an average of 59% for the first 3 months of the study (May to July 2017) to 95% for the last 3 months of the study (March to May 2021).



CONCLUSION: Our findings show that a dedicated clinical champion and nurse rounding tool increase compliance for screening, brief intervention, and referral to treatment for alcohol use disorder in trauma patients.

