Citation
De Lise F, Luyckx K, Crocetti E. J. Youth Adolesc. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
37938483
Abstract
Adolescents' identity processes and their levels of well-being are likely to be intertwined. On the one hand, how adolescents cope with the core developmental task of forming their identity has important implications for their well-being. On the other hand, experiencing a condition of well-being can help adolescents consolidate their identity. This longitudinal study adopted a multidimensional and culturally sensitive perspective to unravel how identity processes (i.e., commitment, in-depth exploration, and reconsideration of commitment) in two domains (i.e., educational and interpersonal identity) were developmentally related to multiple indicators of positive well-being (i.e., physical health, subjective, psychological, and social well-being) in adolescents with different cultural backgrounds. Participants were 1396 adolescents (M(age) = 15.73, SD(age) = 1.23, 49.93% females; 20.89% with a migrant background) who completed questionnaires at four-time points across one year.
Language: en
Keywords
Longitudinal; Adolescence; Identity Processes; Migrant Background; Well-Being