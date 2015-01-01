|
Gonzalez SM, Simon SJ, Rogers KK. Law Soc. Rev. 2022; 56(3): 477-499.
(Copyright © 2022, Law and Society Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
37936682
Diversifying police forces has been suggested to improve "police-minority relations" amidst national uprisings against police violence. Yet, little research investigates how police and black civilians-two groups invoked in discourse on "police-minority relations"-understand the function of diversity interventions. We draw on 100 in-depth interviews with 60 black women civilians and 40 police from various racial and ethnic backgrounds to explore how they understand the function of racial diversity in policing.
Language: en
Police; diversity; black women; epistemology of racial ignorance; standpoint epistemology