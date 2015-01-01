Abstract

The National Violent Death Reporting System (NVDRS) is a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) restricted-access database detailing precipitating circumstances to U.S. violent deaths. In 2013 and 2015, the CDC added codes denoting sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) and sex of partner. In the past decade, researchers have leveraged NVDRS data to document SOGI-related patterns and characteristics of violent death including suicide. Yet, there are substantial limitations to NVDRS SOGI information that should be considered in responsible reporting by researchers and informed assessment by reviewers. In this perspective, we summarize some of these challenges and offer recommendations for using NVDRS SOGI data responsibly.

Language: en