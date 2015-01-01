SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Clark KA, Blosnich JR. LGBT Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)

DOI

10.1089/lgbt.2022.0297

PMID

37939269

Abstract

The National Violent Death Reporting System (NVDRS) is a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) restricted-access database detailing precipitating circumstances to U.S. violent deaths. In 2013 and 2015, the CDC added codes denoting sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) and sex of partner. In the past decade, researchers have leveraged NVDRS data to document SOGI-related patterns and characteristics of violent death including suicide. Yet, there are substantial limitations to NVDRS SOGI information that should be considered in responsible reporting by researchers and informed assessment by reviewers. In this perspective, we summarize some of these challenges and offer recommendations for using NVDRS SOGI data responsibly.


Language: en

Keywords

suicide; methodology; administrative databases; data; violent death

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print