Altafim ERP, Castro MC, Rocha HAL, Correia LL, de Aquino CM, Sampaio EGM, Machado MMT. Matern. Child Health J. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37938442
INTRODUCTION: During the COVID-19 pandemic, the literature highlighted an increased risk of child abuse and the use of negative parenting practices. Furthermore, pregnancy during this time may have been challenging and generated different feelings regarding the pandemic and motherhood. Many pregnant women had other young children, underscoring the need to understand this scenario better. Therefore, the present study examined the predictive effect of indicators of mental health disorders, emotional discomfort with motherhood, and negative perceptions of COVID-19 on negative parenting practices.
COVID-19; Pregnant Women; Maternal Mental Health; Pandemic; Parenting Practices