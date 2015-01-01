Abstract

OBJECTIVES: After declining for several decades, fatal occupational injury rates have stagnated in the USA since 2009. To revive advancements in workplace safety, interventions targeting at-risk worker groups must be implemented. Our study aims to identify these at-risk populations by evaluating disparities in unintentional occupational fatalities occurring in North Carolina (NC) from 1992 to 2017.



METHODS: Our retrospective cohort study drew on both the NC Office of the Chief Medical Examiner system and the NC death certificate data system to identify unintentional fatal occupational injuries occurring from 1992 to 2017. Unintentional fatal occupational injury rates were reported across industries, occupations and demographic groups, and rate ratios were calculated to assess disparities.



RESULTS: Among those aged 18 and older, 2645 unintentional fatal occupational injuries were identified. Fatal occupational injury rates declined by 0.82 injuries/100 000 person-years over this period, falling consistently from 2004 to 2009 and increasing from 2009 to 2017. Fatal injury rates were highest among Hispanic workers, who experienced 2.75 times the fatal injury rate of non-Hispanic White workers (95% CI 2.42 to 3.11) and self-employed workers, who experienced 1.44 times the fatal injury rate of private workers (95% CI 1.29 to 1.60). We also observed that fatal injury rates increased with age group and were higher among male relative to female workers even after adjustment for differential distributions across occupations.



CONCLUSIONS: The decline in unintentional fatal occupational injury rates over this period is encouraging, but the increase in injury rate after 2009 and the large disparities between occupations, industries and demographic groups highlight the need for additional targeted safety interventions.

