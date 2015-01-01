SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mehmood M, Zaman NI. Pak. J. Med. Sci. Q. 2023; 39(6): 1798-1802.

(Copyright © 2023, Professional Medical Publications)

10.12669/pjms.39.6.7000

37936742

PMC10626099

OBJECTIVE: To translate and validate the suicide risk scale for medical inpatients in the Urdu language.

METHODS: A correlational study with non-random sample approach was conducted from February to May 2020, data was collected from various hospitals in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and Lahore. In the first phase, the suicide risk scale for medical inpatients was translated from the source language (English) to the target language (Urdu) via forward and backward translations. In the second phase, the Psychometric properties of the Urdu version were established. Exploratory factor analysis, reliability (Cronbach's alpha & split-half), and validity analysis (convergent and discriminant) were also computed.

RESULTS: A total of 200 individuals with renal failure, with a mean age of 45.33 years (range; 18-80 years) were approached for the data collection. Exploratory factor analysis computed two factors. Cronbach's alpha value showed internal consistency and Pearson's moment correlation indicated association among similar variables (convergent validity) and less association among dissimilar study variables (discriminant validity).

CONCLUSION: The Urdu version of the suicide risk scale for medical inpatients was found to be a reliable and valid instrument for assessing suicide risk in medical inpatients in Pakistani culture.


Validation; Renal Failure patients; Suicidal risk; Translation

